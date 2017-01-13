Remains of Missing Conn. Teen Found, Arrest Made

Police Say They Have a Person of Interest After Finding Remains of Teen

Connecticut state police have found the remains of 18-year-old Todd Jeremiah Allen, of Sterling, who had been missing for nearly three weeks and they have made an arrest in the case.

Allen, known as TJ, had been missing since leaving his Sterling home around 12:30 p.m. on the Monday after Christmas to go dirt biking in the Oneco area of Sterling, his father, Todd David Allen, told NBC Connecticut last month.

Allen's mother, Christina Moses, told NBC Connecticut Friday that her son had been stabbed and the person of interest was a high school friend her son graduated with who led police to TJ's body.

State police said just after 2:30 p.m. that they have made an arrest, but they have not identified the person or said what charges have been filed.

Police started the search for TJ weeks ago.

He reportedly texted one of his friends around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, saying he had hurt his leg but didn't respond to subsequent messages. Another friend told the family that TJ had texted them the same thing at 3 p.m.

Moses told NBC Connecticut that State Police told her that her son did get into a motorcycle crash and injured his leg.

Through tears, Moses talked about her son, who she said was a respectful, kind boy who was loved by everyone.

She said police showed up at her home at 8 a.m. and told her that they'd found TJ.

"At least if they never found him, I could always hope that someday he was going to walk through the door, but that's gone now" she said

According to state police, TJ’s cellphone last pinged in the area of Ross Pond in Killingly, but that area was searched extensively and nothing was found.

State police said Friday that there is a scene on Laiho Road in Sterling, a couple miles, away from Ross Pond, but it's not clear if that's where TJ Allen's body was found.