Man Accused of Stealing 5 Pieces of Art From Art Gallery | NECN
Man Accused of Stealing 5 Pieces of Art From Art Gallery

    A Massachusetts man is facing charges after allegedly stealing five pieces of art from an art gallery around midnight on Monday.

    Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Russel Leishman of Chelsea was arrested by officers shortly after breaking and entering Gallerie D'Orsay on Newbury Street, according to police.

    The art gallery's store manager said he stole five pieces of art; however, the art has since been returned.

    It's not clear if Leishman has an attorney.

    His arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

