Boston Athletic Association Hosts Annual 5k Race

More than 10,000 runners pounded the pavement Saturday morning for the Boston Athletic Association’s 5k race.

Runners travelled from all over the world for today’s run.

“I love the city,” said Mike Law from London. “So chill and the weather is amazing.”

Another runner, Ian Redman, has experience running marathons around the world. He’s raced in Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and even New York. But Redman has never had the opportunity to run the Boston Marathon. He’s more than excited for that to change on Monday.

At Sunday’s event, Benjamin True from Maine set an American record for the fastest 5k. He finished the race in 13 minutes and 19 seconds, beating the old record by 3 seconds.

“When I was coming down the home stretch and I saw the clock at 13:10 I definitely dug a little deeper to make sure I could try and get another record,” True said.

With all the excitement, Brian Castellanos who is running for Horizons for Homeless, captured the essence of the event when he said, “It is bigger than me, it is bigger than us, we are representing perseverance.”