Boston Auto Shop Under Investigation After Freak Accident

By Susan Tran

    (Published 45 minutes ago)

    After a freak accident that left a cab driver badly injured, an auto shop in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood is under scrutiny by city officials.

    According to Boston Inspectional Services, C&V Automotive has not had its licenses to operate renewed since 2014. The department says there is an illegal living space in the back, along with drums of oil that have not been picked up in two years.

    The basement was immediately deemed a hazard.

    Jean Thermora is in critical condition after bringing his car to the shop to be serviced Thursday. A worker backing up a car inside didn't see him walking through and crashed into him, smashing his pelvis.

    The state compliance officer says the shop needs at least two licenses to do business, and none have been filed. City officials still don't know who was running the auto shop.

    For now, the whole building is labeled unsafe.

    Published 41 minutes ago

