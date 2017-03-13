Boston-Based Coast Guard Cutter Seizes $92M in Cocaine

Coast Guard Cutter Spencer returned to Boston on Monday after a 74-day counter-drug patrol in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

A Boston-based Coast Guard cutter returned home Monday after a drug patrol that resulted in the seizure of $92 million worth of cocaine.

During its 74-day patrol in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the Cutter Spencer intercepted four drug-laden ships, resulting in the seizure of 1,400 kilograms of cocaine. They also apprehended 13 suspected drug smugglers, with help from its helicopter crew.

In addition, the Spencer collaborated with the Costa Rican Coast Guard in the seizure of a fishing vessel that was smuggling about 2,900 pounds of marijuana.

"I could not be any more proud of my crew," said Commander Peter Niles, commanding officer of the Spencer.

The Spencer is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter with a crew of 15 officers and 74 enlisted personnel.