Boston-Bound Plane Stops on Mexico Tarmac | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Boston-Bound Plane Stops on Mexico Tarmac

By Alexandra Prim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Boston-Bound Plane Stops on Mexico Tarmac

    An Aeromexico flight bound for Boston was stopped on the tarmac in Mexico City on Sunday.

    One passenger, Ryan Edwards, said passengers were evacuated because of a "blown tire mid-takeoff - and the plane caught fire."

    Edwards said passengers heard a loud bang during takeoff, at which time takeoff was halted.

    "We were about halfway down the runway, so about five seconds from being in air," he said.

    All that could be seen by passengers was a minor fire, but it was put out immediately.

    Published 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices