An Aeromexico flight bound for Boston was stopped on the tarmac in Mexico City on Sunday.

One passenger, Ryan Edwards, said passengers were evacuated because of a "blown tire mid-takeoff - and the plane caught fire."

Edwards said passengers heard a loud bang during takeoff, at which time takeoff was halted.

"We were about halfway down the runway, so about five seconds from being in air," he said.

All that could be seen by passengers was a minor fire, but it was put out immediately.