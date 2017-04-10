Boston Bridge Replacement to Have Significant Transportation Impact | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Boston Bridge Replacement to Have Significant Transportation Impact

The project, which lasts from July 26 – August 14, is expected to impact traffic along Commonwealth Avenue

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    necn

    A major construction project to replace the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge in Boston this summer is expected to have a significant impact on all modes of transportation in the area.

    The project, which lasts from July 26 – August 14, is expected to impact traffic along Commonwealth Avenue, the Massachusetts Turnpike, Amtrak lines, MBTA lines and Commuter Rail lines.

    MassDOT said in a press release, "Detours and transit shuttles will be necessary for some station stops on the MBTA’s Green Line B Branch, MBTA Bus Routes CT2 and 47, the Worcester Commuter Rail Line, and Amtrak’s Lake Shore Limited route."

    The summer project is part of an accelerated process to finish the construction in less time. It is currently on track to be complete in 2019.

    Public information meetings will be held at the following times and locations. 

    Monday, April 24, 6:30 p.m.

    Boston University’s Jacob Sleeper Auditorium (CGS 129)

    871 Commonwealth Ave., Boston

    Thursday, April 27, 6:30 p.m.

    Boston University’s Jacob Sleeper Auditorium (CGS 129)

    871 Commonwealth Ave., Boston

    Wednesday, May 3, 6:30 p.m.

    Framingham Memorial Building (Town Hall), Blumer Room (Lower Level)

    150 Concord St., Framingham

    For full details on the project, including expected delays and changed to services, check out the project website.

    Published 35 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices