A major construction project to replace the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge in Boston this summer is expected to have a significant impact on all modes of transportation in the area.

The project, which lasts from July 26 – August 14, is expected to impact traffic along Commonwealth Avenue, the Massachusetts Turnpike, Amtrak lines, MBTA lines and Commuter Rail lines.

MassDOT said in a press release, "Detours and transit shuttles will be necessary for some station stops on the MBTA’s Green Line B Branch, MBTA Bus Routes CT2 and 47, the Worcester Commuter Rail Line, and Amtrak’s Lake Shore Limited route."

The summer project is part of an accelerated process to finish the construction in less time. It is currently on track to be complete in 2019.

Public information meetings will be held at the following times and locations.

Monday, April 24, 6:30 p.m.

Boston University’s Jacob Sleeper Auditorium (CGS 129)

871 Commonwealth Ave., Boston

Thursday, April 27, 6:30 p.m.

Boston University’s Jacob Sleeper Auditorium (CGS 129)

871 Commonwealth Ave., Boston

Wednesday, May 3, 6:30 p.m.

Framingham Memorial Building (Town Hall), Blumer Room (Lower Level)

150 Concord St., Framingham

For full details on the project, including expected delays and changed to services, check out the project website.