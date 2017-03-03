Boston Calling Announces 2017 Daily Lineup

The Boston Calling 2017 music festival daily lineup has been announced and single-day tickets are available starting Friday.
Chance the Rapper will headline Friday, May 26, Mumford and Sons will headline May 27 and Tool will close out the festival on May 28.
The festival will be held at the Harvard Athletic Complex in the city's Allston neighborhood.
Three-day passes begin at $245. Single-day passes are $99 for general admission and $199 for VIP.
More information on tickets can be found here.
Here’s is the full lineup:
Friday May 26, 2017
Chance The Rapper
Bon Iver
Sigur Rós
Solange
Sylvan Esso
Mac DeMarco
Car Seat Headrest
Francis & The Lights
Deerhoof
Whitney
Lucy Dacus
Vundabar
Xylouris White
Saturday May 27, 2017
Mumford & Sons
The xx
The 1975
Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats
Tegan and Sara
Brandi Carlile
Majid Jordan
Oh Wonder
Danny Brown
Cousin Stizz
Russ
Strand Of Oaks
Moses Sumney
Kevin Morby
Tkay Maidza
Alexandra Savior
Sunday May 28, 2017
Tool
Major Lazer
Weezer
Cage The Elephant
Run The Jewels
Flatbush Zombies
Wolf Parade
Piebald
Frightened Rabbit
Converge
Buffalo Tom
Mitski
PUP
Hiss Golden Messenger
The Hotelier
Mondo Cozmo