Boston Calling Announces 2017 Daily Lineup
Boston Calling Announces 2017 Daily Lineup

By Tim Jones

    Chance the Rapper attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    The Boston Calling 2017 music festival daily lineup has been announced and single-day tickets are available starting Friday.

    Chance the Rapper will headline Friday, May 26, Mumford and Sons will headline May 27 and Tool will close out the festival on May 28.

    The festival will be held at the Harvard Athletic Complex in the city's Allston neighborhood.

    Three-day passes begin at $245. Single-day passes are $99 for general admission and $199 for VIP.

    More information on tickets can be found here.

    Here’s is the full lineup:

     

    Friday May 26, 2017 

    Chance The Rapper

    Bon Iver

    Sigur Rós

    Solange

    Sylvan Esso

    Mac DeMarco

    Car Seat Headrest

    Francis & The Lights

    Deerhoof

    Whitney

    Lucy Dacus

    Vundabar

    Xylouris White

     

    Saturday May 27, 2017

    Mumford & Sons

    The xx

    The 1975

    Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

    Tegan and Sara

    Brandi Carlile

    Majid Jordan

    Oh Wonder

    Danny Brown

    Cousin Stizz

    Russ

    Strand Of Oaks

    Moses Sumney

    Kevin Morby

    Tkay Maidza

    Alexandra Savior

     

    Sunday May 28, 2017

    Tool

    Major Lazer

    Weezer

    Cage The Elephant

    Run The Jewels

    Flatbush Zombies

    Wolf Parade

    Piebald

    Frightened Rabbit

    Converge

    Buffalo Tom

    Mitski

    PUP

    Hiss Golden Messenger

    The Hotelier

    Mondo Cozmo 

    Published 2 hours ago

