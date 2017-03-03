Boston Calling Announces 2017 Daily Lineup

Chance the Rapper attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The Boston Calling 2017 music festival daily lineup has been announced and single-day tickets are available starting Friday.

Chance the Rapper will headline Friday, May 26, Mumford and Sons will headline May 27 and Tool will close out the festival on May 28.

The festival will be held at the Harvard Athletic Complex in the city's Allston neighborhood.

Three-day passes begin at $245. Single-day passes are $99 for general admission and $199 for VIP.

More information on tickets can be found here.

Here’s is the full lineup:

Friday May 26, 2017

Chance The Rapper

Bon Iver

Sigur Rós

Solange

Sylvan Esso

Mac DeMarco

Car Seat Headrest

Francis & The Lights

Deerhoof

Whitney

Lucy Dacus

Vundabar

Xylouris White

Saturday May 27, 2017

Mumford & Sons

The xx

The 1975

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

Tegan and Sara

Brandi Carlile

Majid Jordan

Oh Wonder

Danny Brown

Cousin Stizz

Russ

Strand Of Oaks

Moses Sumney

Kevin Morby

Tkay Maidza

Alexandra Savior

Sunday May 28, 2017

Tool

Major Lazer

Weezer

Cage The Elephant

Run The Jewels

Flatbush Zombies

Wolf Parade

Piebald

Frightened Rabbit

Converge

Buffalo Tom

Mitski

PUP

Hiss Golden Messenger

The Hotelier

Mondo Cozmo