The Boston Calling 2017 music festival lineup has been announced, and it will feature performances from Tool, Mumford and Sons and Chance the Rapper.

The festival will be held at the Harvard Athletic Complex from May 26-28.

Additional artists scheduled to play include Bon Iver, Weezer, Solange and many more. Click here for a full list of performers.

Three-day passes begin at $245. More information on tickets can be found here.