Authorities in Boston and Cambridge say they're increasing patrols around mosques after an attack on a Canadian mosque left six dead and eight injured.

Boston police say they're monitoring the ongoing investigation in Quebec City.

Although there haven't been any credible threats, Boston officers will step up their visibility and patrols near mosques.

Cambridge police said officials will be speaking with mosque leaders to get "a sense of their sentiments," and usually add more patrols in the area.

The Sunday shooting in Quebec City happened during evening prayers, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it act of terrorism. Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but their names have not been released.

"No person should have to pay with their life, for their race, their color, their sexual orientation or their religious beliefs," Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume said.