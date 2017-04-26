BOSTON, MA - APRIL 26: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the third quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics weathered a dreadful shooting night to beat the Chicago Bulls 108-97 in Game 5 of their first round playoff series on Wednesday night.

The Celtics lead the series 3-2 after having dropped the first two games, and will now look to close things out on Friday night in Chicago.

All-Star Isaiah Thomas had an off shooting night, but still finished with 24 points. Backcourt mate Avery Bradley also scored 24.

Al Horford chipped in with 21 points, to go along with 9 assists and 7 rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk tallied a playoff career high 14 points.

For the Bulls, Dwyane Wade led the way with 26 points, while Jimmy Butler scored a disappointing 14 points.

The big question now will be whether Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo will attempt to play in Game 6 despite a broken thumb as his team seeks to stave off elimination.