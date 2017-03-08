Boston Charter Schools Holds Admissions Lottery

Parents hoping to enroll their children in one of Boston’s 25 charter public schools found out Wednesday night as blind lotteries took place around the city.

It was a night filled with nerves and anticipation.

“I was hoping, crossing my fingers that her number would come out,” said parent Rita Pantaleo.

“Not good, it’s not going to happen for him,” said disappointed grandparent Nydia Mendez.

But despite the long odds, it was good news for some.

“I’m really grateful and I’m so happy,” said parent Heureuse Etienne. “She’s been accepted.”

The tension was not as dramatic this year as in years past.

Everything is now electronic and numbers pop up on a screen in seconds. Most parents find out by email, but some still show up in person to see the results.

Chances are slim with so few seats available to accommodate the interest.

At the Brooke Charter School, for example, there were 941 applications for just 170 spots in Kindergarten at its various campuses.

“You want the best for your kids but it’s a lottery,” said parent Breanna Manora. “So really it’s all luck.”

In all, there were about 9,200 children who applied for charter schools in Boston this year for just 2,100 open seats.

The Massachusetts Charter Public School Association says there was a spike in applications this year, most likely because it’s easier to apply via an online common application for all of Boston’s charter schools.