Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson Apologizes After Pushing WGBH Reporter's Arm

The mayoral candidate allegedly grasped the reporters arm and pushed it aside

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Boston City Councilor and mayoral candidate Tito Jackson apologized to a reporter and WGBH for allegedly grasping the reporter's arm and pushing it aside during an interview on Tuesday.

    According to the Boston Globe, the incident occurred at a community meeting in Roxbury.

    The reporter asked Jackson about his previous job selling pharmaceuticals for Alpharma where one of the drugs he promoted was an opioid painkiller.

    Jackson initially said he "guided the reporter's microphone" away from his face but later called the station and apologized to the editor and reporter.

    WGBH was content with the apology and is not releasing the name of the reporter but she will continue to cover Jackson.

    Published 41 minutes ago

