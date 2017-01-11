Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson will reportedly run for mayor.

A press release sent out on Wednesday, said Jackson would announce his bid Thursday afternoon in Roxbury.

Jackson has been rumored to be a mayoral candidate for months and will be the first to announce a challenge to Mayor Marty Walsh.

Walsh has already said he will seek a second term this fall.

"For too long we have seen our great city confront issues of income inequality, rising housing costs, and depleted education budgets," said Rosa Jackson, Tito's mother in a statement. "All of which have gone unnoticed. All of which need to be addressed by a true progressive leader."