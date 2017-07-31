18-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Boston Common Double Stabbing - NECN
18-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Boston Common Double Stabbing

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    FILE

    A 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a non-fatal double stabbing on Boston Common last week.

    Boston police say they arrested Victor Carrasquillo of Dorchester on Gibson Street just after 6 a.m. Monday.

    Carrasquillo will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of armed assault with intent to murder. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

    Officers responded to the melee Wednesday after one of the victims, 30-year-old George Moustakis of Danvers, hit someone with a skateboard, and then was stabbed himself. Another man was also stabbed in the incident.

    Moustakis was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. His bail was set at $3,500.

    Three people who were initially arrested by police in the incident were involved in only the fight, but not the stabbing.

    Published 1 minute ago

