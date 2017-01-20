Hundreds Gather to Protest President Trump on Inauguration Day | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Hundreds Gather to Protest President Trump on Inauguration Day

By Abbey Niezgoda

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Anti-Trump Protests Begin in Boston

    Anti-Trump Protests Begin in Boston
    Abbey Niezgoda

    A couple of hundred protesters have descended upon Boston Common Friday afternoon after President Donald Trump took the oath of office.

    Some bearing signs saying "Not my president," many say they've shown up to take a stand.

    "I'm terrified about what's going to happen over the next four, possibly eight years," Brookline resident Amy Newell said. "I'm here with my entire family to say, 'No, I don't agree. I don't stand with Trump.' I'm here to stand against him."

    Many of the demonstrators came a separate groups, including Northeastern University employees who walked off the job to protest for workers rights and immigrant and LGBTQ groups.

    More to come.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices