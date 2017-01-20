A couple of hundred protesters have descended upon Boston Common Friday afternoon after President Donald Trump took the oath of office.

Some bearing signs saying "Not my president," many say they've shown up to take a stand.

"I'm terrified about what's going to happen over the next four, possibly eight years," Brookline resident Amy Newell said. "I'm here with my entire family to say, 'No, I don't agree. I don't stand with Trump.' I'm here to stand against him."

Many of the demonstrators came a separate groups, including Northeastern University employees who walked off the job to protest for workers rights and immigrant and LGBTQ groups.

More to come.