Boston Duck Tours Return Under New Rules Following Fatal Collision | NECN
Boston Duck Tours Return Under New Rules Following Fatal Collision

By Katelyn Flint

    Boston Duck Tours hit the streets for the 23rd season Tuesday with new regulations in place after a young woman was killed by a duck boat near the common last year.

    (Published 25 minutes ago)

    Two tour guides will be seen on each duck boat, one to operate and the other to give the tour. 

    This is a voluntary change, according to the company, who made the announcement over the summer. 

    It comes after the death of 28-year-old Alison Warmuth, who was killed in a collision with a duck boat in April. 

    Her death prompted the filing of legislation calling for two operators and also, if passed, the addition of sensors and cameras on each duck boat. 

    Each year the tour vehicles carry about 600,000 guests a season. 

    The company had planned to train and hire up to 50 more employees to be in place for this season. 

    They're marking the start of the season by giving free rides to Boston residents. 

    Those free rides are for Boston residents Tuesday until Friday at 9, 9:30, and 10. a.m. Residents will need to provide an ID showing they live in Boston. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

