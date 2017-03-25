The Boston Police Department battled the Boston Fire Department in a charity basketball game in honor of a 4-year-old boy with cancer. Perry Russom reports.

The Boston Police Department faced off against the Boston Fire Department at a charity basketball game on Saturday in honor of a special supporter.

There was friendly competition between the two teams.

“We really want to beat them,” said Boston Fire Deputy Chief Scott Malone. “We lost to them last year and we want to take that trophy home this year.”

But both teams hit the court today in honor of 4-year-old Declan Higgins. Declan was just 2-years-old when doctors discovered his brain tumor. He was quickly diagnosed with stage three cancer. The tumor was removed the next day and Declan began six weeks of radiation.

Although he is recovering well, Declan's future is still uncertain. He goes in for checkups every three months and doctors recently found concerning spots, challenges that only make the family appreciate every day they have together.

The stands at Catholic Memorial High School, where the game took place, were filled with support for Declan.

“It’s nice to see this many people come out with signs and everything else in support of him and the battle he’s facing,” said Boston Police Sergeant Detective Joe Sullivan.

Declan’s father David Higgins was overwhelmed by the support from the community.

“There’s people we don’t even know who are holding up signs in the cold and in the rain with his name on it,” he said.

All of the money raised from the game is going towards cancer research. Organizers believe they made over $10,000 from the event.

In addition to the police and fire departments, the City of Boston is showing support as well. When the sun goes down the Zakim Bridge, the TD Garden, and the Prudential Center will be lit red and blue in support of the event.