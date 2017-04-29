Debris Falls from 17-Story Building Under Construction

Crews responded to reports of falling debris from a building under construction in Boston Saturday afternoon.
Boston Fire officials say it happened at 125 Guest St. in the Brighton neighborhood.
The debris fell from a 17-story building that is under construction, opposite the New Balance headqarters, because of strong winds, according to officials.
Guest Street has been closed as the contractor supervisor and a city building inspector check the scene.
No injuries were reported.
