Debris Falls from 17-Story Building Under Construction

There are no injuries reported.

By Nikita Sampath

    Boston Fire Department

    Crews responded to reports of falling debris from a building under construction in Boston Saturday afternoon.

    Boston Fire officials say it happened at 125 Guest St. in the Brighton neighborhood.

    The debris fell from a 17-story building that is under construction, opposite the New Balance headqarters, because of strong winds, according to officials.

    Guest Street has been closed as the contractor supervisor and a city building inspector check the scene.

    Published 2 hours ago

