Crews in Boston responded a 2-alarm fire in the city's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Firefighters On Scene for 2-Alarm Fire in Boston

Crews in Boston responded a 2-alarm fire in the city's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The call came in just before 8 a.m. for a fire on the second floor of a Walnut Park home, fire officials said.

Everyone has been accounted for, and no injuries have been reported.

Aerial footage of the scene shows a wood frame residential building on Walnut Park with its front windows out and firefighters on its flat roof.

No other details were immediately available.