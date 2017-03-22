Boston Firefighter Charged With Raping Child

A Boston firefighter is facing child rape charges.

Edward Kulik Jr., 56, of Centerville, is charged with three counts of rape of a child with force, three counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.

The Boston Fire Department confirmed that Kulik is a Boston firefighter but said it is waiting to hear back from the personnel department with more information.

According to a Boston Herald city payroll database, he is a fire lieutenant and earned $130,000 in 2016 - almost all of which was injury pay.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Barnstable District Court and bail was set at $3,500. Conditions of release include GPS monitoring, staying away from all persons under 16, staying away from schools with students under 16 and having no contact with the victim.

Kulik is scheduled to return to court on April 24 for a pre-trial hearing.