Boston ’Free Speech Rally’ Is on, With Conditions

The “Boston Free Speech” rally on the Boston Common has been reluctantly approved by the city, but there will be strict rules on how it is carried out on Saturday.

The city has granted the Boston Free Speech Coalition a permit with conditions that will also apply to counter protesters.

No large bags, sticks or weapons will be permitted for both rally attendees and their opposition during the rally. Dump trucks will also be used to block vehicle access.

The event will be limited to noon to 2 p.m. instead of the five-hour window organizers had requested.

The rally comes one week after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, at a protest put together by white nationalists. Some are worried about the same kind of violence happening here.

Organizers says free speech is the point of the rally here in Boston, and they do not condone violence or hatred.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he didn't want the group to come here, but now that they are he said violence of any kind will not be tolerated.

During an interview on WGBH's "Greater Boston", Walsh said he's confident there won't be a repeat of the situation in Charlottesville.

"That group, to our knowledge, that's coming to Boston Saturday is not the same group that was in Virginia last weekend," he said.

