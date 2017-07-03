Boston Gets Ready for the Fourth of July

Hundreds of people swarmed the Charles River Esplanade on Monday night to see the rehearsal for the 44th Annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Officials continued to prepare Monday for the 44th Annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Charles River Esplanade.

Workers are getting ready for the major show, and police are not taking any chances when it comes to security.

During a press conference Friday, authorities said security plans have been underway for months.

"We will deploy a multi-layered, multi-agency security plan," Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard McKeon said.

Security checkpoints will confiscate things such as backpacks and coolers on wheels. Click here for more on what you can and can't bring. Click here for road closures and other traffic information.

Meanwhile, a drone recently used at the Boston Marathon and Sail Boston will also be hovering above, which highlights just how prepared officials are for the event, according to the state.

"Nowhere in 2017 is there three events like this within a three-month time period," Homeland Security Undersecretary Patrick McMurray said.

But even with all those measures in place, police will be looking to the public to be on the lookout for any sign of trouble as the celebration gets underway.

"If you see something out of the ordinary, grab one of the public safety officials, call 911," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said. "We'd rather be safe than sorry."

In conjunction with their efforts, the Boston Police Department also asked the public to aid them in their efforts. Complaints and concern over illegal fireworks have increased in recent years, adding to the workload officers have during the holiday.

"Over the last week, at different community meetings, they're constantly on my case about doing something about the fireworks," said Commissioner William Evans.

Security was also in place Monday night as hundreds of people showed up for the rehearsal.

"It’s just as good, I love the Pops. Just as good tonight," said Susan Friedman, who was attending with her husband.



The 44th Annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will take place on Tuesday, July 4.

The night begins with a concert from Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra at 8 p.m. at the Hatch Shell on Boston's Charles River Esplanade.

Other guests for the event include singers Andy Grammer, Leslie Odom Jr., Melissa Etheridge and Brian Stokes Mitchell.