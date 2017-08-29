HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: Volunteers get a briefing at the George Brown Convention Center that has been turned into a shelter run by the American Red Cross to house victims of the high water from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

Boston City Hall is kicking off a supply drive Tuesday for those impacted in Texas by the massive flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The “Help for Houston” supply drive is accepting new clothing and blankets, toiletries, diapers, baby formula and non-perishable food. The drive will run through Thursday.

There will be multiple locations, including the third floor lobby and fifth floor lobby in City Hall, the fifth floor of 1010 Massachusetts Ave. and the first floor lobby of 26 Court St. Click here for the full list of locations.

For those looking to volunteer, the Red Cross will begin offering training this week at their Cambridge office for anyone who has the time and the interest in volunteering on the ground.

How to Avoid Harvey Scams

If you are planning to donate to the victims of Harvey, the Better Business Bureau is suggesting donors following a number of steps before choosing a charity. (Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)

Meanwhile, experts are warning people who wish to donate money to be wary of scams.

The Better Business Bureau recommends donating to the American Red Cross, AmeriCares, Direct Relief, Humane Society of the United States, the United Way of Greater Houston and Save the Children. Click here for more national charities assisting in helping with the devastation.