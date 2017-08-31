The school district of Dover-Sherborn in Massachusetts is the best in the Boston-area, according to a new list from Boston Magazine.

The "Greater Boston's "Top Schools 2017" list compiles factors, such as SAT scores, class size and graduation rate.

The writers focused on 125 school districts within or around the I-495 area.

Rounding out the top 10 are Dover-Sherborn, Concord-Carlisle, Weston, Lexington, Wayland, Westford, Newton, Wellesley, Manchester Essex and Harvard.

At the bottom of the list is Chelsea, which has high class sizes and low graduation rates.