Four years after the Boston Marathon bombings, a survivor is sharing her story in a new book.

Rebekah Gregory was at the finish line with her son when the 2013 attacks happened. Her book, Taking My Life Back, is an emotional memoir detailing her journey through multiple surgeries and the ultimate decision to have her left leg amputated.

"I think each of the survivors have their own way of taking pieces of our life and making it a little bit more normal every single day," Gregory told necn’s Latoyia Edwards. "We all left our normal on Boylston Street that day, obviously, but we are surviving. And not only are we surviving, but we’re doing so much to try to impact the world in a better way. And that’s amazing."

Gregory will be hosting book signings on Saturday, April 15, at Costco in Everett, Massachusetts, at 10 a.m., and at Barnes & Noble at the Prudential Center in Boston at 2 p.m.