Running the Boston Marathon is a tradition for many, but this year will be the first race for one runner from Somerville who is determined to run in honor of her boyfriend and the hospital that helped him heal.

Running the Boston Marathon is a tradition for many, but this year will be the first race for one runner from Somerville who is determined to run in honor of her boyfriend and the hospital that helped him heal.

Kaitlyn Kiely is running to raise money for Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown. She is one of 80 runners on the team and has seen the benefits of Spaulding firsthand.

Crews Lay Down Boston Marathon Finish Line on Boylston

Crews were out on Thursday morning laying down the Boston Marathon Finish Line on Boylston Street. (Published 6 hours ago)

The 29-year-old still remembers racing to the basketball court last year where her boyfriend, Matt Wetherbee fell while playing with friends. Wetherbee tripped and ended up with a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

"He was lying on the ground and I knew instantly that he was paralyzed," Kiely said. "He was going to propose to me the week of his accident."

After spending time in the ICU at Massachusetts General Hospital, Wetherbee then spent a few months at Spaulding. Kiely was so moved by his progress at the facility, she decided she wanted to do something too.

"I wanted to show him that it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon," Kiely said. "And it really is."

Friends, Family Honoring Memory of Vanessa Marcotte

This year one of Vanessa Marcotte's closest friends, Ashley McNiff will cross the finish line of the Boston Marathon in her memory. It's something the pair had hoped to do together one day.



As the search for answers in the death of the Princeton, Massachusetts, jogger moves forward, those closest to her are finding ways to honor her by giving back to others. They have established the Vanessa T. Marcotte foundation, which will partner with local programs aiming to empower women and promote female safety. In June, the foundation will hold a 5K fundraiser in Princeton on what would have been Vanessa's 28th birthday.



For more information on the foundation and ways to donate or participate click here:



https://www.vanessatmarcottefoundation.org/ (Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017)

Kiely set a goal of fundraising $6,000 for Spaulding. She has since surpassed that goal, raising more than $10,000.

"It’s amazing thinking about how many people and patients it’s really going to help here," Alyson Jodoin, a physical therapist at Spaulding said. Jodoin is helping Kiely train for the Boston Marathon.

Wetherbee will be at the finish line to watch his girlfriend cross it, knowing his road to recovery will continue long after that. He says he is grateful not just for her, but for the fact that she is running 26.2 miles to show she’s not going anywhere.

"She’s reassured me from the beginning that she wasn’t going anywhere and that’s pretty amazing if you ask me," Wetherbee said.

The Boston Marathon team running for Spaulding hopes to raise $600,000 this year. To donate and learn more about Kiely’s story, you can visit her fundraising website here: https://www.crowdrise.com/spauldingrehabboston17/fundraiser/kaitlynkiely