Law Enforcement to Speak on Boston Marathon Safety, Security

A local theater company discovered hope in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings. Joey Frangieh, director and co-creator of "Finish Line," now playing at the Shubert Theatre, and Tonasia Jones, who portrays bombing survivor Lee Ann Yani, join Sue O'Connell on The Take.

Officials and law enforcement are expected to speak on safety and security precautions surrounding the Boston Marathon Wednesday.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement officials are set to speak around 10:30 a.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston on the plans for keeping runners and supporters safe along the route.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency's headquarters will continue to serve as the center of operations for 75 local, state, and federal agencies, non-profit organizations and private companies for coordinating safety and security operations.

This year's Boston Marathon will take place on April 17.

Check back at 10:30 a.m. to watch the press conference.