Higher Fines Proposed For Snowy Sidewalks in Boston

Boston businesses may soon face steep fines if they do not properly remove snow from their sidewalks.

A new proposal would raise the state cap on fines imposed for uncleared snow on sidewalks from $300 to a maximum of $1,500.

Rep. Dan Hunt’s bill applies to owners of large properties and would not apply to apartment buildings with six or fewer units.

This fine increase will also be applied to professional snow removers that dump large amounts of snow into a public street.

The bill has been sent to Gov. Charlie Baker, who has until January 1 to take action on the bill.