Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will discuss President Trump's executive orders on immigration at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"I am deeply disturbed by today's news. We will not back down from our values that make us who we are as a city," Walsh said in a statement. "We will fight for our residents, whether immigrant or not, and provide the best quality of life for all Bostonians."

Walsh added that he would use all his power to protect all residents of the city.

The mayor will speak at City Hall at 4 p.m.