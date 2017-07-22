Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Kicks Off Re-election Campaign

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh officially kicked off his re-election campaign Saturday afternoon in Dorchester.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside of Florian Hall where Walsh launched his "One Boston for All" video.

Walsh, who is seeking a second term in office, says he is focused on building a roadmap to the future.

"We have created 60,000 new jobs, made a record investment in our schools, and we are on track to create record numbers of affordable housing units by 2030," Walsh said. "I'm proud of how far we’ve come in such a short amount of time, and I will continue to fight for our city. It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as Mayor of Boston, and I'm thrilled to bring everyone together today to celebrate the exciting journey ahead."

Running against Walsh for the office are Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson and Joseph A. Wiley, a Roxbury native.