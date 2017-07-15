Police are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in Allston.

According to Boston police, they responded to a call from a woman who said she was sexually assaulted in the area of Harvard Avenue and Gardner Street after summoning ride share transportation.

The victim said she entered what may have been a gold-colored sedan around 2:15 a.m., thinking it was the car she had requested. She said she was assaulted by the driver, who was described as a man of Middle Eastern descent, possibly in his thirties, with a slight accent. He was clean shaven, had short, dark hair, and was wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

It is not known which ride-sharing service the suspect is affiliated with, if any.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating this incident. If you have any information that might be relevant, please contact them at 617-343-4400 or, to speak with detectives anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS/texting "TIP" to 27463.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, and don't feel comfortable speaking to police, you can reach out to the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center at 800-841-8371.