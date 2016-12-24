After ISIS urged attacks on religious gatherings during the Christmas season, Boston clergy members are addressing security as parishioners refuse to back down. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)

Threats aimed at churches didn't stop the faithful from attending Mass on Christmas Eve in Boston.

"It's scary, yes, it's sad, but life goes on," said Claudia Moreno who attended the Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End. "You just have to keep your faith and keep going."

ISIS has urged attacks on religious gatherings during the Christmas season.

"It's probably expected because they're going to go to areas of faith where people bond and come together," said Akhy Khan, who also attended the service. "But it won't get in our way."

The FBI has warned local law enforcement across the country after a list of churches popped up on a militant’s social media site.

"The threats are real everywhere in the world," said Cardinal Sean O'Malley of the Archdiocese of Boston. "It's unfortunately part of our lifetime today."

Cardinal O'Malley says local authorities are aware of the need for security in the wake of the threats and the deadly attack at the Berlin Christmas market.

The FBI in Boston says it is not aware of any specific threat in the Boston area.