Boston Testing Parking Meter Rate Increase Pilot

Boston drivers have to bring a lot more quarters for the parking meter in the city's busiest neighborhoods.

The city is starting a pilot program Tuesday to raise rates to $3.75 an hour in the Back Bay.

The city says raising meter rates in congested areas will direct drivers to seek meters on less-crowded streets.

Rates are also going up in the Seaport, with prices changing based on location and time of day.

City officials say the program will help open up more parking and bring prices in line with other major cities.