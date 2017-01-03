Boston Testing Parking Meter Rate Increase Pilot | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Boston Testing Parking Meter Rate Increase Pilot

The city is starting a pilot program Tuesday to raise rates to $3.75 an hour in the Back Bay

By Katelyn Flint

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FILE

    Boston drivers have to bring a lot more quarters for the parking meter in the city's busiest neighborhoods. 

    The city is starting a pilot program Tuesday to raise rates to $3.75 an hour in the Back Bay. 

    The city says raising meter rates in congested areas will direct drivers to seek meters on less-crowded streets. 

    Rates are also going up in the Seaport, with prices changing based on location and time of day. 

    City officials say the program will help open up more parking and bring prices in line with other major cities. 

    Published 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices