Boston Police Arrest 4 Suspects in Major Drug Bust
Boston Police Arrest 4 Suspects in Major Drug Bust

Police seized over 650 grams of opiates during their search of the Jamaica Plain operation

By Rob Michaelson

    Boston Police Arrest 4 Suspects in Major Drug Bust

    Boston police seized over 650 grams of opiates and arrested four suspects during a drug bust in Jamaica Plain on Saturday.

    Police officers obtained a search warrant after a month-long investigation into a drug trafficking operation in the area of 42 Forbes Street. During the search, officers found more than 400 grams of heroin, 250 grams of fentanyl and $4,945 in cash.

    Police arrested Angel Martinez, 49, of Roxbury, Pablo Baez, 32, of Jamaica Plain, Carlos Melendez, 28, of Jamaica Plain and Maylelin Ramirez-Tejeda, 32, of Jamaica Plain, without incident.

    The suspects were arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of trafficking Class A and B drugs, possession of Class B drugs with intent to distribute and distribution of Class B drugs.

