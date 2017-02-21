Boston Police Dept. Employee Accused of Using Stolen Gift Cards | NECN
Boston Police Dept. Employee Accused of Using Stolen Gift Cards

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    A Boston Police Department employee is accused of using stolen gift cards from a home improvement store.

    The Suffolk district attorney's office said Mila DePina-Cooley, 43, of Dorchester is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court on a receiving stolen property charge.

    Authorities say DePina-Cooley negotiated buying "unlawfully-obtained" gift cards from an unnamed home improvement store, and then used the cards to buy items from the business.

    It's unclear if she has an attorney.

