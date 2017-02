Boston Police are on scene at 24 Havelock Street in the city's Dorchester neighborhood where a person was shot. No word on injuries.

Boston police are investigating after they received a call about a person shot.

Officers say the scene is at 24 Havelock St. in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

No other details were immediately available.

Aerial footage shows police officers blocking off a street.

Stay with us as this story develops.