1 Injured in Shooting in Boston | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Warnings, Watches in Effect
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

1 Injured in Shooting in Boston

By Susan Tran and Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Susan Tran
    The scene of Thursday's shooting in Dorchester.

    Authorities are investigating after a staff member was shot at a college readiness program in Boston on Thursday.

    Officials confirm the shooting happened at College Bound Dorchester's 222 Bowdoin St. location in the city's Dorchester neighborhood just after 3 p.m.

    Boston police said four shots were fired from the street and went through a clapboard wall. An adult male staff member was hit in the abdomen.

    He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

    Police are still searching for a suspect.

    College Bound issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying it has no information about how or why the shooting occurred.

    "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved," said Michelle Caldeira, senior vice president of College Bound Dorchester.

    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices