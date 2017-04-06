1 Injured in Shooting in Boston

The scene of Thursday's shooting in Dorchester.

Authorities are investigating after a staff member was shot at a college readiness program in Boston on Thursday.

Officials confirm the shooting happened at College Bound Dorchester's 222 Bowdoin St. location in the city's Dorchester neighborhood just after 3 p.m.

Boston police said four shots were fired from the street and went through a clapboard wall. An adult male staff member was hit in the abdomen.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

College Bound issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying it has no information about how or why the shooting occurred.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved," said Michelle Caldeira, senior vice president of College Bound Dorchester.