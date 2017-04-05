Boston Police are investigating the alleged indecent assault and battery of a woman on Tuesday afternoon in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Authorities said officers responded to the area of Beech Glen Street and Fort Avenue at 4:40 p.m. after the victim said an unidentified man approached her.

After the woman was attacked, the suspect fled the area on foot.

The suspect, a man in his mid-twenties, was approximately 5'11". He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black knit hat at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4400.