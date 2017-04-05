Boston Police Investigating Indecent Assault and Battery of Woman | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Warnings, Watches in Effect
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Boston Police Investigating Indecent Assault and Battery of Woman

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shutterstock

    Boston Police are investigating the alleged indecent assault and battery of a woman on Tuesday afternoon in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

    Authorities said officers responded to the area of Beech Glen Street and Fort Avenue at 4:40 p.m. after the victim said an unidentified man approached her.

    After the woman was attacked, the suspect fled the area on foot.

    The suspect, a man in his mid-twenties, was approximately 5'11". He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black knit hat at the time of the attack.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4400.

    Published 51 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices