Boston Police Officer Struck by Scaffolding

The officer, who was conscious and alert, was taken to a hospital

By Tim Jones

    @AlisonTBoston/Twitter

    A Boston police officer was taken to a hospital after he was struck by a falling piece of scaffolding Wednesday afternoon.

    The incident happened at 10 Milk St. shortly before 2 p.m., according to Boston police.

    Witness Alison Cizowski said in an email, "The police officer radioed for help and paced up and down the street a bit, holding his shoulder, until he decided to sit down and push himself back against a building on the sidewalk." 

    "It was obvious he was in a lot of pain. Several pedestrians stopped to help him and stayed behind to give reports to the police," she added.

    The officer, who was conscious and alert, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

