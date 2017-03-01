Boston Police Officer Struck by Scaffolding

A Boston police officer was taken to a hospital after he was struck by a falling piece of scaffolding Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 10 Milk St. shortly before 2 p.m., according to Boston police.

Witness Alison Cizowski said in an email, "The police officer radioed for help and paced up and down the street a bit, holding his shoulder, until he decided to sit down and push himself back against a building on the sidewalk."

"It was obvious he was in a lot of pain. Several pedestrians stopped to help him and stayed behind to give reports to the police," she added.

The officer, who was conscious and alert, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.