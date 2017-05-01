Boston police say the driver of this vehicle is wanted in connection to a hit-and-run of a bicyclist early Sunday morning

Boston Police have released new information on the car that struck and injured a bicyclist early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene.

The crash, shortly after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Clarendon Street, left the 30-year-old victim in critical condition.

Police say surveillance images show that the sedan is a silver 2015-2017 Toyota Camry — likely with out of state plates, possibly New York.

The victim, who friends have identified as Rick Archer, was one of two bicyclists traveling east on Commonwealth Avenue when he was clipped from behind by the vehicle which police say may have been speeding.

Authorities believe Archer was forced into the side of a red Mini Cooper, dragged and eventually run over.

"It looks like he went airborne and the car may have run over him at that point," said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans. "We have a vehicle leaving the scene — it looks to be a four-door silver vehicle, which looks like it speeds off, takes a right on Berkeley Street, the wrong way."

On Monday, more than a dozen of Archer’s friends rode into the Back Bay saying they just needed to see where the crash happened.

Archer’s colleagues at Fly Over the City Courier Service in Boston said he was supposed to come into work Monday to make deliveries. Instead, they spent time gathered around his bedside at Massachusetts General Hospital, all of them too distraught to talk.

Richard Fries is one of the leading voices in the cycling community and says he doesn't want to point fingers right now, but hopes to use this moment to raise safety awareness on the road.

"When the bicycle rider makes a mistake, the bicycle rider gets hurt. When the motorist makes a mistake, the bicycle rider gets hurt," said Fries.

Authorities are continuing to review footage from surveillance cameras in the neighborhood as part of the investigation.

The Camry should have damage to its roof near the windshield area on the driver's side of the vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact detectives at 617-343-4470 or, to anonymously assist police, call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463).