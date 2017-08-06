Boston Police Seek Public's Help Locating Missing Man - NECN
Boston Police Seek Public's Help Locating Missing Man

George Marcelin was last seen Saturday evening in South Boston

    Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen Saturday evening in South Boston.

    Authorities said George Marcelin, 67, was last seen in the area of 256 West 3rd Street at about 7:30 p.m.

    Marcelin is from out-of-town and unfamiliar with the area, according to police.

    Marcelin is 6-feet tall with salt and pepper hair and has a beard. He was last seen wearing a brown checkered, plaid shirt and dark gray dress pants.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the District C-6 (South Boston) Neighborhood Station at 617-343-4730 or 911.

