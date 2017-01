Authorities in Boston confirm a pedestrian was taken to a local hospital after being hit by a vehicle. (Published 1 minute ago)

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Hit by Vehicle

Authorities in Boston confirm a pedestrian was taken to a local hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday near Massachusetts Avenue and Washington Street in the city's South End.

No other details were immediately available, including the victim's condition and whether the driver stopped.