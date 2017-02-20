A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being dragged by a car then getting hit by a taxi.

Woman Struck and Dragged by Vehicle After Altercation in Dorchester

A woman who was critically injured after being dragged by a car following a fight with the car's driver has died, according to Boston police.

The victim, 29-year-old Cusandra Webb of Dorchester, died Sunday night at Boston Medical Center from her injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that dragged her, 26-year-old Boston resident Brianna Smith, was charged with assault and battery and operating under the influence of alcohol.

Smith and Webb knew each other and had been traveling together in the same car before getting into an altercation outside of Victoria Diner around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Smith allegedly got into her vehicle and hit Webb, dragging her a considerable distance.

Police say a taxi in the area was unable to avoid Smith's car and hit both the vehicle and Webb.

It's unclear if Smith has an attorney, when she'll be arraigned or if she'll face new charges.