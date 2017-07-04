Here's What You Can and Can't Bring Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular | NECN
Here's What You Can and Can't Bring Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

By Eli Maroney

    Boston Pops will host a concert and firework show starting at 8:00 p.m. on Independence Day.

    The event takes place along the Charles River, at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade on both the Boston and Cambridge sides of the river.

    For safety reasons, rules will be stricktely enforced, so make sure that before you go, you review the list of allowed and banned items bellow.

    Banned:

    No coolers on wheels

    No backpacks

    No firearms, sharp objects or fireworks

    No glass containers

    No cans

    No pre-mixed beverages

    No alcoholic drinks

    No Grilling, tanks or open flames

    Bicycles – Can’t be left unattended, not allowed in Oval or Island/Lagoon Areas

    Allowed:

    Pop-up tents/Canopies (no sides only)

    No blankets/tarps larger than 10x10

    Folding / Beach chairs only

    Coolers (single handle or shoulder strap)

    All personal items = clear bags only

    For a full list of artist who will be playing the event and all other information, visit the Boston Pops July 4th website.

