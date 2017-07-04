Boston Pops will host a concert and firework show starting at 8:00 p.m. on Independence Day.

The event takes place along the Charles River, at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade on both the Boston and Cambridge sides of the river.

For safety reasons, rules will be stricktely enforced, so make sure that before you go, you review the list of allowed and banned items bellow.

Banned:

No coolers on wheels

No backpacks

No firearms, sharp objects or fireworks

No glass containers

No cans

No pre-mixed beverages

No alcoholic drinks

No Grilling, tanks or open flames

Bicycles – Can’t be left unattended, not allowed in Oval or Island/Lagoon Areas

Allowed:

Pop-up tents/Canopies (no sides only)

No blankets/tarps larger than 10x10

Folding / Beach chairs only

Coolers (single handle or shoulder strap)

All personal items = clear bags only

For a full list of artist who will be playing the event and all other information, visit the Boston Pops July 4th website.