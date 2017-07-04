Boston Pops will host a concert and firework show starting at 8:00 p.m. on Independence Day.
The event takes place along the Charles River, at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade on both the Boston and Cambridge sides of the river.
For safety reasons, rules will be stricktely enforced, so make sure that before you go, you review the list of allowed and banned items bellow.
Banned:
No coolers on wheels
No backpacks
No firearms, sharp objects or fireworks
No glass containers
No cans
No pre-mixed beverages
No alcoholic drinks
No Grilling, tanks or open flames
Bicycles – Can’t be left unattended, not allowed in Oval or Island/Lagoon Areas
Allowed:
Pop-up tents/Canopies (no sides only)
No blankets/tarps larger than 10x10
Folding / Beach chairs only
Coolers (single handle or shoulder strap)
All personal items = clear bags only
For a full list of artist who will be playing the event and all other information, visit the Boston Pops July 4th website.