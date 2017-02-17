Officials: Boston School Bus Involved in Crash | NECN
Officials: Boston School Bus Involved in Crash

    Officials confirm a Boston Public Schools bus that had students on board was involved in a crash in the city's Mattapan neighborhood.

    Boston EMS said it happened at Walk Hill Street and Fottler Road around 9 a.m. Friday.

    A school district spokesperson said six students, a driver and a bus monitor were on board at the time of the crash; however, none was injured.

    There's no word on the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash. Aerial footage shows police officers on the scene and a car with major damage.

    Stay with us as this story develops.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

