Officials: Boston School Bus Involved in Crash

Officials confirm a Boston Public Schools bus was involved in a crash in the city's Mattapan neighborhood.

Officials confirm a Boston Public Schools bus that had students on board was involved in a crash in the city's Mattapan neighborhood.

Boston EMS said it happened at Walk Hill Street and Fottler Road around 9 a.m. Friday.

A school district spokesperson said six students, a driver and a bus monitor were on board at the time of the crash; however, none was injured.

There's no word on the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash. Aerial footage shows police officers on the scene and a car with major damage.

Stay with us as this story develops.