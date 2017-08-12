Boston Radio Personality Neil Chayet Dies at 78 - NECN
By Eli Maroney

    Boston radio personality and host of WBZ's Looking at the Law, Neil Chayet passed away Friday at the age of 78.

    Chayet's segment Looking at the Law aired on WBZ NewsRadio for 42 years before his retirement in June due to illness.

    A Boston native, Chayet graduated from Tufts University before attending Harvard Law School. He was an active alumnus at both institutions, and frequently sought public speaker in the fields of law and medicine.

    He passed away at his home in Salem, Massachusetts after a 9 month battle against small cell cancer.

