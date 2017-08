The City of Boston has removed all 12 new Snapchat filters after residents were unhappy with the images, specifically those in East Boston.

Boston.com reports Eastie residents were unhappy with the filter depicting a control tower, for Logan Airport.

The filters for other neighborhoods included the Bunker Hill Monument for Charlestown, Boston City Hall for Government Center, and the Massachusetts Statehouse for Beacon Hill.