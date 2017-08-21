Boston Solar Eclipse Watchers Share Excitement and Glasses

Crowds gathered at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square to view the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon.

Bostonians were hyped about the 2017 solar eclipse and gathered at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square to experience it together on Monday.

Hundreds of people flowed into the library's courtyard to experience the partial eclipse that hung over the Boston area. The library handed out special glasses that allowed onlookers to witness the astrological wonder without burning their retinas.

The solar eclipse glasses were in such high demand that it was hard to find them throughout the city. Luckily, those with the glasses shared them so everyone could have a peek.



