The Boston Water and Sewer Commission has suspended an employee for inappropriate comments in a private Facebook group.

The group was meant as a forum to share private jokes among employees. Overtime the content became inappropriate and the group was filled with racist comments.

Kelsey Vazquez first noticed one of the users posting offensive jokes.

“It just got really sick,” Vasquez says.

The user listed himself as a Boston City employee.

“It’s 2017 and it just makes me sick to my stomach, the racism that is still alive. And I wanted to put a stop to it,” she says.

Vazquez’s friend took screenshots of his comments and sent them to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

The Commission quickly took action and released a statement saying, “The Boston Water and Sewer Commission does not condone comments posted by one of our employees in a private Facebook Group. We have spoken with the employee; he expresses his sincerest apologies. Boston Water and Sewer remains committed to embracing diversity and inclusion.”

The user was suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

NBC Boston attempted to reach out to the user, but he would not answer his door. The woman who did says he did not want to talk and maintains his innocence.

“I feel bad that he was suspended and I understand he has a family but so do I and my family is of color and my family is minority so I'm pretty sure he wouldn't want someone talking to his kids like that,” Vazquez explained.

After coming forward, Vazquez says other members of the group have sent her angry messages on Facebook threatening both her and her family. She has filed a report with the police.

